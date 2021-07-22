Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 849 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,248% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

