TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 699,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TOWN opened at $30.24 on Thursday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
