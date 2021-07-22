TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 699,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TOWN opened at $30.24 on Thursday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

