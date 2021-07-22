Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.