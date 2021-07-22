Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 399,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMBT. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:GMBT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,209. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.