Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 1,390,159 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 191.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Covanta accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $29,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 34.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 330,530 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 110.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 296,987 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 69.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 721,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

CVA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 29,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,245. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 500.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.