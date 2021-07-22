Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000.

NASDAQ:FRSGU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,113. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

