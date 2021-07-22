Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Invests $2.01 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.