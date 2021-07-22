Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 126,705 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Oceaneering International worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

OII stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

