Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 420.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

NYSE OSK opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.