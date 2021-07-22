Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.67. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

