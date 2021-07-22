Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.19 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 148,898 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

