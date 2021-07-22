Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,174,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Unisys were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIS opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

