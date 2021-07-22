Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CADE opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

