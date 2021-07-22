Third Security LLC Boosts Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Third Security LLC raised its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,760,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the quarter. Precigen accounts for about 76.3% of Third Security LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Third Security LLC owned approximately 39.61% of Precigen worth $563,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Precigen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Precigen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 5,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,544. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,863,993 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,618. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

