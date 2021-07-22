TheStreet Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to C+

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.
HCA stock opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45.
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
