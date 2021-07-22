Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 118.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.81.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $514.26 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $399.16 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

