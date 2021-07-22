The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

SMPL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 3,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

