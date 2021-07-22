The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,489. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The RealReal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

