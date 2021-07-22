The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Up 0.3%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Music Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.85% of The Music Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

