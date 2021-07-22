The Joint Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,537% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The Joint has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.38 and a beta of 1.27.
The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.
