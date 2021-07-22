The Joint Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,537% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The Joint has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.38 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

