The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 118,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,248. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

