The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $23.62.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.