The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00272973 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000772 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

