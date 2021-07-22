The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 832,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,748,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 37,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

