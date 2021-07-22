The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.49. 510,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $243.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,303 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,630. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.