The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $56.46. 648,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $243.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,303 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,630. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

