The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Announces GBX 4.80 Dividend

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CTY stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 392.50 ($5.13). 447,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.87. The City of London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.59 ($5.25).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

