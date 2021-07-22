The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Announces GBX 4.70 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BUT opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,025 ($13.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £433.33 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 981.87.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.