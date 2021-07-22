The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Announces GBX 4.70 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BUT opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,025 ($13.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £433.33 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 981.87.
About The Brunner Investment Trust
