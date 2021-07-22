The Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 214.04 ($2.80). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 214.03 ($2.80), with a volume of 7,088 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.33.

The Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.