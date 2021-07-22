The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 360.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $286,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $106.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

