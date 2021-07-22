The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. BOKF NA grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

