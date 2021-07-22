TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.09.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$126.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$53.08 and a 1-year high of C$127.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.17.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

