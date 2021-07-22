TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

TFI International stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.16. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

