Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Down to $194.24

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.24, but opened at $184.78. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $184.92, with a volume of 93,723 shares trading hands.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,247,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,774 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 178.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.