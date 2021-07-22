Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

TCBI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. 19,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

