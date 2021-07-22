Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after acquiring an additional 183,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $211,897,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

