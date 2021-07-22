Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

