Terex (TEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Terex has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.350-2.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

