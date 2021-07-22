TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMGMU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PMGMU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.