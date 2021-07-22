TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 223,381 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 223,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of COLIU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 106,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.