TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,832,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,987,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUDS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,234. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

