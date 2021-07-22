TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Increases Stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 1.69% of East Stone Acquisition worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,132 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,938 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 15,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

