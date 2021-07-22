TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,581 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 1.67% of Greenrose Acquisition worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenrose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNRS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 227,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenrose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenrose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.