TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 300,000 DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Shares of DHHC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,223. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.