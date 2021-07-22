Tenet Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,326 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,695% compared to the typical volume of 241 put options.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $75,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

