Tenet Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,326 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,695% compared to the typical volume of 241 put options.
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $75,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
