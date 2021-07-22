Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

