Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 713.25. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

