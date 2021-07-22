Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $467,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

