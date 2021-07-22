Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Team worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Team by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Team by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Team by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 1,073.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 420,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

TISI opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

