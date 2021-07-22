TC Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.17. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.13.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$60.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$59.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.31%.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

